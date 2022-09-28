Dubai, UAE: Commvault, a global enterprise leader in cloud data management, has appointed Yahya Kassab as Senior Director & General Manager Gulf Cooperation Council & Pakistan region. Kassab will be responsible for driving business growth, building new customer relationships and accelerating the company’s sales trajectory and go-to-market motion to expand Commvault’s market share across the region.

Kassab brings vast regional experience in technology sales and management from reputable multinational companies. Prior to joining Commvault, Kassab worked for more than a decade with Dell Technologies as their Director of Public sector, focusing on UAE government entities and helping them with their transformation journeys. His proven sales management track record includes tenures at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, 3Com, GBM, and CA Technologies.

Fady Richmany, Commvault’s Regional Vice President – South Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (SEEMEA) said: “We are delighted to have welcomed Yahya to lead our talented and growing team in the region. With his vast experience, he will play a vital role in achieving our expansion growth plans by leading new business opportunities and extending our partner and customer networks. Yahya will help enable customers with their cloud transition, data protection and management in their digital transformation to realise the power and benefits of Commvault SaaS solutions, wherever their data resides.”

Kassab joins Commvault in the Middle East at a very exciting time, he will be present at major technology event GITEX Global 2022, which will be Commvault’s 6th time exhibiting. Shortly following this, Commvault will be displaying and discussing their latest platform update features at Commvault Connections on a global scale in November, you can register here: events.commvault.com/connections/begin

“I am excited to join Commvault, a recognised leader in the industry with its award-winning intelligent data management solutions. Together with our partner community, I look forward to supporting Commvault’s success and growth in this region and enabling our customers on their journey to the cloud with our enterprise-grade, Software-as-a-Service solution, Metallic. I can't wait to get started with such a great and talented team,” said Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager GCC & Pakistan.

Yahya Kassab holds a bachelor's degree in computer sciences from King AbdulAziz University and has completed several courses in leadership and technology throughout his career.

-Ends-

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) from legacy to modern workloads). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software-as-a-Service via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 customers have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.