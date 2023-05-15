DUBAI, UAE - CirrusLabs, a United States-based digital transformation and IT solutions provider is pleased to announce the appointment of Shahnawaz Sheikh, as the Vice President Sales for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa. In his new role, he will lead the sales team in the development and execution of sales strategies that will drive revenue growth and market share in the region. He will also be responsible for managing customer relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction.



Shahnawaz has over two decades of leadership experience in cybersecurity and IT distribution, working for leading names in the industry, including Westcon ME, SonicWALL, Dell Software, and AmiViz. He has successfully led technology businesses across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Central and Eastern Europe delivering solutions across all industry verticals. Working closely with channel partners, he has a strong track record in supporting customers’ success in the use of innovative technologies to drive business value.



Shahnawaz joins CirrusLabs from AmiViz, the leading B2B marketplace for cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East and Africa, where he spent 2 years as the Vice President for Business Strategy. He was previously Regional Director of Sales and Channel for META & CEE with SonicWALL, where he was instrumental in building a successful business in the region from ground zero up. As the Distribution & Channel Director for META at DELL Software, Shahnawaz drove the overall revenue growth by competently managing the entire distribution and channel network by retaining and recruiting new partners spread across the region.



Commenting on his appointment, Shahnawaz said “I am excited to join CirrusLabs and to be part of a team that is committed to providing the best IT consulting and solutions to its customers. I look forward to working with the team to develop new strategies and to ensure that our customers are satisfied with our services.”



He added, “With cloud computing adoption and growth in the Middle East still on the rise, my primary aim would be to promote CirrusLabs' core capabilities in the areas of IT Consulting, Digital Transformation, Test Automation, Contact Center Solutions, Application Modernization, Enterprise Software Development and Governance Risk and Compliance Practices.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Shahnawaz to our team,” said Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at CirrusLabs. “With his extensive experience in sales and business development, we are confident that Shahnawaz will drive revenue growth and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to working with him to achieve our shared objectives.”



To learn more about CirrusLabs in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, please visit us at: www.cirruslabs.io/middleeast



About CirrusLabs

CirrusLabs is a full-service digital transformation provider with offices in the United States (Georgia and Virginia), UAE, Canada, and India. We provide services designed to enable Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.



