Amsterdam – Long-time Choice Hotels International executive, David Beers has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Choice Hotels EMEA. As the new CEO of Choice Hotels EMEA, David will focus on strategic growth and financial performance for the region, which currently counts nearly 400 open hotels located in 17 countries across 4 hotel brands including Ascend Hotel Collection, Clarion, Comfort And Quality.

David started his career with Choice 25 years ago in Canada, holding a variety of leadership positions across sales, marketing and operations. In his last role as Head of International Operations, he was responsible for defining and implementing initiatives to drive operating efficiencies with our franchisees enhancing our value proposition.

Commenting on his appointment David Beers said: “I’m excited to step into the role of CEO for Choice Hotels EMEA. Being one of the largest hotel companies in the world, and with an ever increasing portfolio across EMEA, we are committed to continue delivering outstanding value to both our franchisees and guests as Choice has done for the past 85 years.”

Ricardo Losada Revol, Senior Vice President & General Manager International, said: "David’s leadership, operational expertise, and extensive experience with Choice Hotels International makes him the ideal person to lead Choice Hotels in EMEA as CEO. We are confident in his ability to lead our business in this region with dedication and strategic vision.

“This leadership transition marks a significant milestone for Choice Hotels in EMEA as we continue to expand our market presence, enhance our product offering and improve our franchisee and customer experience.

His appointment follows the departure of former CEO Jonathan Mills earlier this year.

Notes: *The Radisson brands outside of the Americas are owned by Radisson Hotel Group, an unaffiliated company headquartered in Belgium, and are not eligible for participation. WoodSpring Suites® locations are not participating in Choice Privileges. At locations in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden customers can only redeem (not earn) Choice Privileges points.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels EMEA™ is represented under the Ascend Hotel Collection™, Clarion™, Quality™, Comfort™ and Sleep Inn® brands, in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the Nordics, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories, the diverse Choice® portfolio of hotel brands provides business and leisure travellers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper midscale, to midscale, extended stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalised perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

