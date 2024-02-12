Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, welcomed esteemed guest His Excellency Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, on February 10, 2024 to celebrate Chinese New Year at the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park.

The ambassador was welcomed by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral and the visit was marked with a tour inside the park. As part of the park tour, H.E. Zhang Yiming witnessed a variety of activities including performances by skilled Chinese acrobats and live drummers as well as engaging workshops that added a dynamic flair to the festivities.

H.E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE said: “I am truly honored to be a part of the vibrant celebrations at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi for the Chinese New Year. In recent years, China-UAE cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperations have become increasingly promising. In 2023, Abu Dhabi has received a total of 190,000 Chinese tourists, of which 160,000 came to Yas Island; it’s great to mention that 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and UAE and both countries will hold a variety of cultural celebrations.”

Additionally, guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi were treated to a mesmerizing Eye Dotting Ceremony and a Dragon Dance show at the La Piazza stage, immersing them in the tradition of the Lunar New Year. Following the performance, guests had the privilege of capturing memorable photos with China’s Ambassador to the UAE and key representatives from Miral.

Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi said: “It was an honor to have the CEO of Miral, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi welcome H.E Zhang Yiming to celebrate Chinese New Year with us at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It was a pleasure to share the joyous occasion with our distinguished guests, offering a unique blend of Chinese traditions and the excitement of Ferrari World. We look forward to continuing to delight our guests with more cultural celebrations and thrilling experiences at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Il Podio, the park’s renowned restaurant, plays a central role in the celebrations by offering a specially curated menu of authentic Chinese dishes, with highlights including Tangyuan, a traditional Chinese dessert of sweet sticky rice balls that symbolizes family unity and happiness.

The celebratory activities, including the specially curated menu, will continue to delight guests until February 18, 2024 giving everyone the opportunity to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of Chinese New Year at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk experience for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 60 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards along with ‘Best Theme Park” at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Media Contacts: