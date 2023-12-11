Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate advisory Chestertons MENA has appointed Ramsha Hamdoon as Head of Marketing and Brand Communications.

The appointment comes as the company embarks on another key phase in its growth strategy, which includes an expanding regional presence, an aggressive recruitment drive and an intensive brand-building programme in the UAE and wider Middle East.

Born in the UAE and educated in the UK, Ramsha brings five years’ of Middle East real estate, retail and hospitality marketing experience to Chestertons.

Nick Witty, Chief Executive Officer, Chestertons MENA, said: “Ramsha joins us at a crucial time, when we are building our business and brand through new partnerships, initiatives and content. With extensive experience in the region and in our business sector, she is a wonderful addition to our highly talented team. We are delighted to welcome her to the Chestertons MENA family.”

Ramsha Hamdoon added: “I am proud to join Chestertons at such an exciting phase in its expansion. Our brand-building strategy will blend our rich history with our successes in today’s modern world. As one of the oldest, most trusted names in real estate, Chestertons is steeped in tradition, with a great story to tell. We will boost brand awareness by celebrating the old and the new through a personal, interactive approach with content that educates, engages and inspires our customers, partners and the future talent that will join us as we expand our business. “

Chestertons MENA, which celebrates 15 years of Middle East success this year, recently doubled its Dubai footprint with the opening of new offices in the city, and is expanding its operations in KSA with new premises, open in January 2024, in Riyadh. The company also recently secured a new partnership with UAE property management software developer GoYzer to enhance customer relationships, service and operations.

Chestertons MENA offers the full range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; short term leasing/holiday homes consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each function.

For more information, call +971 381 0200 or visit www.chestertonsmena.com

