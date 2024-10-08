Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate advisory Chestertons MENA has appointed Benjamin Cullum as Head of Valuations and Advisory in line with its continued expansion across the Middle East. This appointment marks a key milestone in Chestertons' vision to deliver innovative real estate solutions in the Middle East and strengthen its leadership in the valuation sector.

Ben brings more than two decades’ experience, including 14 years in the Middle East, to Chestertons. His roles have included high level valuations, strategic consultancy, development consultancy and the management of various operating assets. His experience covers a wide range of sectors including, malls, offices, industrial and hotels.

Ben’s core focus is to build the Chestertons MENA advisory team to meet the record client demand in the region.

A Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS), Ben previously held senior positions with Hamptons International as General Manager in Oman and senior roles at Cluttons in both Bahrain and the United Kingdom.

Benjamin Cullum, Head of Valuations and Advisory MENA, commented, “I am excited to join Chestertons at this pivotal time. With the company’s regional growth plans, I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver unparalleled valuation services that meet the needs of our clients and contribute to the overall success of the business.”

Simone Dobson, Chief Operating Officer, Chestertons MENA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to the team. His expertise in valuations and deep understanding of the regional market will play a critical role as we continue to expand our operations and enhance the range of services we provide to clients.”

Chestertons has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence in real estate consultancy, and the addition of Ben will ensure that the company's valuation and advisory services continue to set industry standards. As part of the expansion strategy, Chestertons aims to broaden its footprint in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and North Africa, offering comprehensive valuation, advisory, and research services to investors, developers, and financial institutions.”

Chestertons MENA, which has successfully operated in the region for nearly 16 years, has over 175 team members in the UAE and KSA. Last year, the company doubled its Dubai footprint with the opening of new offices in the emirate, and opened an office in Riyadh, KSA in early 2023.

Chestertons MENA offers the full range of real estate advisory services: commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; short term leasing/holiday homes consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each function.

