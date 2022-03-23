Looking forward to keeping up with the highest and latest international hospitality standards, The Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana Hotel announced that Chef Shadi Yared joined the staff as the new executive chef. Effectively on March 17, 2022, Mrs. Hala Massad Nahhas made this hiring decision considering the distinguished and vast experience of Chef Shadi, which made him one of the most prominent names in his field across Jordan, and the region.

Extending over 20 years, Chef Shadi is an experienced executive chef who worked in several prestigious hotels in Jordan and the region, including the Fairmont and Hyatt Regency Hotels, and extended geographically to cover Jordan, Egypt, and UAE. Thanks to his passion and creativity, alongside his skillset, Chef Yared is an award-winning chef who made it to the top list in his field.

Regarding her decision, Mrs. Hala Nahhas, the General Manager of Arjaan Rotana Hotel, commented, "At Arjaan Rotana Hotel, we strive to provide our guests with the best experiences that align with the highest international standards of hospitality. We achieve that through hiring highly competent and qualified personnel to our staff, like Chef Shadi Yared, who is one of the top in his field. Working side by side with other qualified individuals in our staff, Chef Shadi will take the guests' experiences to higher levels, fulfilling their needs, aspirations, and expectations of an experience inside a hotel bearing the name of the prestigious Rotana brand.”

Today, Rotana Group manages over 100 hotels spread across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey and has ambitious plans for further expansion in the near future. Bearing in mind the importance of quality time for the guests and their right to enjoy every moment, Rotana Group raises the bar of excellence in fulfilling guests' expectations and aspirations. Rotana Group serves such distinguished stay experiences in several facilities bearing the name of the group, such as Rotana Hotels and Resorts, Centro Hotel, Rayhaan Rotana Hotels and Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, and Residence by Rotana.

-Ends-