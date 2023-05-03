DUBAI, UAE – Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced the appointment of Sherif Seddik as President of EMEA Sales. In his role, Seddik will focus on leading the growth operations across the region, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions and ensuring prevention and cyber resiliency in today's evolving threat landscape.

Most recently, prior to joining Check Point, Seddik was with Citrix where he served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Go-To-Market, and before that as Senior Vice President of EMEA. With over 30 years of international sales, marketing, and management experience in the IT industry, he has held leadership roles at Microsoft, NCR Corporation, and other global companies. Originally from Egypt, Seddik holds a B.Sc. in Communications and Electrical Engineering from Ain Shams University in Cairo and is based in Zürich, Switzerland.

"I am thrilled to join Check Point and lead the EMEA team in driving business growth and ensuring our customers remain secure and resilient in the face of today's cyber threats," said Sherif Seddik, President of Sales, EMEA at Check Point Software. "With Check Point's innovative cybersecurity solutions and the 3Cs framework of comprehensive, collaborative and consolidated security, I am confident we will continue to provide unparalleled value to our customers and partners."

Thorsten Freitag, the current President of Sales for EMEA, has decided to resign from his operating role at the end of Q2, continuing on with Check Point on a project basis. Freitag has been pivotal in driving the expansion and growth of Check Point's business in the EMEA region during his tenure.

Rupal Hollenbeck, President at Check Point Software, praised the leadership transition, stating, "Sherif's extensive experience in the IT industry, combined with his proven track record of driving business growth, makes him the ideal leader to take on this critical role at Check Point. We are appreciative of Thorsten's contributions to our EMEA business and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

