Riyadh – Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced the appointment of Elias Bou Habib as Head of Consulting - Saudi Arabia as part of its continued strategic development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Based in Riyadh, Elias will lead the Consulting team in the Kingdom to advise investors, developers and operators on their projects and business strategies in KSA.

Elias brings over 22 years of consulting experience in the Middle East region, specializing in leading major projects in multiple sectors including government, oil & gas and investments. Before joining CBRE, Elias was a Director at Deloitte in Dubai, where he focused on business development and delivering large consulting projects in KSA. Elias also has an extensive real estate experience, having led multiple projects for government-owned and private sector real estate companies in the Kingdom. Prior to Deloitte, Elias held various roles at leading management consulting firms in the GCC, including Booz & Co and PA Consulting Group.

Elias’s appointment follows a string of strategic hires in Saudi Arabia in the past year, including the appointment of Pedro Ribeiro as General Manager – Saudi Arabia for CBRE Advisory, Jena Ladhani as Country Managing Director – Saudi Arabia for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, Hattan Alsharif as Senior Research Analyst, Reem Ahmed as Corporate Communications Manager and Raneem Baata as Compliance Manager.

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director of CBRE Middle East, says: “Elias joins us at a strategic time in our growth and development in Saudi Arabia. His strong projects experience and his impressive reputation in the region will be a valuable addition to our team, as we continue to further invest in supporting clients across the Kingdom.”

Pedro Ribeiro, General Manager – Advisory of CBRE Saudi Arabia, comments: “We’re delighted Elias has joined our dynamic team in Saudi Arabia. With his extensive consulting experience and insights in the real estate industry, Elias is ideally placed to drive impactful results for our clients.”

Elias adds: “I am honored to join CBRE at such an exciting time, as the pipeline of projects and activity levels in the Kingdom continue to grow. I look forward to leveraging CBRE’s global network and local expertise to further assist our clients with their consulting needs and contribute to the development of KSA’s real estate sector.”

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region for over fifteen years. The company has over 1,300 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully integrated suite of services across the Kingdom, including facilities, transaction and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

*Including Turner & Townsend employees

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.