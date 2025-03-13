Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 312%.

Subscriptions worth BD 623.635 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 17th March 2025 and matures on 17th March 2027, is 5.625%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.38 (ISIN BH00016A6F00)