Carter Hones Associates, a leading project and cost consultancy, strengthens its Cost Consultancy division with the appointment of Andrew Tait as Commercial Manager. Andrew brings with him a wealth of expertise in commercial and cost management, construction law and dispute resolution, accumulated over 25 years in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our team" said Zane Heasman, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Carter Hones Associates. "His extensive experience and expertise will significantly bolster our Cost Consultancy Division. Andrew's proven track record in commercial management of large-scale, complex projects will be instrumental in delivering added value to our clients and his expertise in construction law and dispute resolution will also be invaluable."

Andrew Tait is a Chartered Commercial Manager (MRICS) and a specialist in construction law and dispute resolution (MCIArb). His career has spanned the UK, Middle East and Africa, where he has successfully managed a diverse range of construction and civil engineering projects, at all stages of project and lifespans. His commercial portfolio includes involvement in mega-projects and considerable experience in major infrastructure projects, where he has played pivotal roles in navigating complex contractual landscapes and ensuring project success.

Andrew holds a master’s degree in construction law and arbitration, underscoring his deep understanding of legal frameworks within the construction industry, complemented by the prestigious RICS Diploma in Adjudication, further enhancing his credentials as a leading authority in dispute avoidance and resolution.

In his new role at Carter Hones Associates, Andrew will lead strategic initiatives aimed at optimising commercial outcomes for clients and driving growth within Carter Hones Associates Cost Consultancy division, including diversification of the services provided.

About Carter Hones Associates:

Carter Hones Associates is a multi-faceted project and cost consultancy, established in the UAE in 2010, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. The team provide project strategy, project management, design management, cost and commercial management, quantity surveying and secondment services, across all project disciplines. Carter Hones Associates is recognised as a leading consultancy in the region, focused on delivering success across a broad scope of services, diverse project sectors and varying scale and complexity.

