Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With more than a decade in the PR industry, Phillippa Kennedy, has joined the team at Brazen MENA as an Account Director from L’Oréal UK.

In her new role, Phillippa will oversee some of the agency’s key clients, ensuring the excellent results the agency has become synonymous with. In addition, she will spearhead the luxury division, which has grown over the last few years with clients including Atlantis Royal, Signor Sassi and Veuve Clicquot.

Phillippa joins Brazen MENA from L’Oréal UK where her most recent work includes the launch of Prada Beauty, brand growth and PR for MUGLER, overseeing all social and press for Viktor & Rolf and previous PR work with Laura Mercier at Shiseido.

A luxury brand expert, Phillippa has worked in PR on both global and local scales with companies such as YSL Beauty, Viktor and Rolf, Loewe and Maison Margiela.

Alongside PR, her additional expertise is advocacy and influencer analytics, honing-in on social trends across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, with knowledge on how to best utilise social platforms to enhance results, pivotal in an everchanging media landscape.

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner Brazen MENA comments: “As Brazen MENA strives to lead the GCC's lifestyle PR landscape, securing top-tier team members is paramount. The addition of Phillippa, a standout talent with a rich background in global luxury, fashion, and beauty brands, is a strategic move for us. This marks a pivotal moment as we enter a dynamic and promising phase, where Phillippa's expertise will play a key role in steering Brazen MENA further growth in the region.”

Phillippa Kennedy added: “I am thrilled to be part of the leadership team at Brazen MENA to work on some incredible accounts and add value to our exceptional client roster. My commitment to maintaining high standards of work and crafting engaging brand concepts aligns seamlessly with the agency's vision, and I am confident that together, we will drive continued success.”

About Brazen MENA