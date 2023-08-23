Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Brazen MENA has added three exceptional hires to its team as it enters its next phase of growth as a mid-sized PR agency.

Account Manager, Amina Ehsan; Senior Account Executive, Kristina Fernandes and PR-Coordinator, Marry Joy Lastra have all joined Brazen MENA after a summer of exceptional growth.

Ex-ITP, with more than six years of experience, Saudi-born Amina previously looked after LPM, while leading across the Maldives Tourism board. She will be heavily involved in the management of senior clients, as well as developing and nurturing the junior team.

A UAE born and bred native, Kristina joins from Al Masaood Group and will flex her excellent little black book of media and influencer contacts to deliver best-in-class results the agency has become renowned for.

Last, but certainly not least, Marry Joy, will act as a team support ensuring all accounts teams run like clockwork. Furthermore, as a member of AMEC, she will lead Brazen MENA’s evolvement as it develops a newer and far more sophisticated method of media evaluation.

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA comments: “At the heart of Brazen MENA is its people. We always have, and always will, continue to prioritise a positive, inclusive company culture, injected with a huge sense of fun – and after each one performing exceptionally in their interviews, I’m excited to be welcoming this wonderful trio of superb PR talent. I can’t wait to see Amina, Kristina and Marry Joy grow and prosper in their new roles.”

Brazen MENA has a roster of leading global and local clients including Marriott International, Dubai Economy and Tourism, Hilton, Sunset Hospitality, Battersea Power Station and The First Group.

For more information please contact

Louise Jacobson at Brazen

T. +971 4 240 8395

E. Louise@brazenmena.com

W. brazenmena.com