Dubai, UAE: Brand Lounge, a leading brand consultancy, announced the appointment of Zak McKinven as its new chief operating officer. This strategic move comes as the firm accelerates its expansion plans across the region, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Zak brings over two decades of experience in operational leadership and strategic growth. His expertise in marketing, brand development, and communications aligns seamlessly with the firm’s mission to maximize value for its partners.

As a Chartered Marketer, Zak has a proven track record of transforming brand narratives across diverse industries and consistently delivering innovative strategies that break barriers, helping brands stand out in crowded marketplaces. He has collaborated with industry leaders such as Emirates, Expo 2020, FAB, Dubai Holding, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Hyatt, The Lego Group, SAM, Jumeirah Group, and Majid Al Futtaim.

Hasan Fadlallah, Founder and CEO of Brand Lounge, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Zak as our new Chief Operating Officer. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving operational excellence make him the ideal partner to lead our superstar team into Brand Lounge's next growth phase. I am confident that his leadership will significantly enhance our internal capabilities and increase the value we provide to our partners and stakeholders."

Zak's impressive career includes roles as Managing Partner & Head of Brand Experience at Y Partners, and Managing Director at industry-leading agencies such as McCann Worldgroup, Latitude, and Brash. In these positions, he demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating the complex landscape of brand development, marketing, and communications. His expertise spans today’s phygital world, embracing online and offline customer experiences to help brands engage effectively with their audiences. Zak's approach, which ensures consistency through creativity and innovative thinking, has been recognized with numerous industry awards achieved at every company he has led.

As COO, Zak will oversee Brand Lounge's daily operations, focusing on enhancing efficiency, driving innovation, and supporting the firm's ambitious growth strategy. His hands-on, personable approach and ability to inspire teams will further strengthen Brand Lounge's vibrant company culture and client relationships.

Commenting on his new role, Zak shared: "It’s extremely exciting to be working with Hasan and the Brand Lounge team. Supporting this multi-award-winning group in their continued pursuit of innovation, fresh thinking, and effectiveness is a thrilling opportunity. With the constant evolution in the region, I see great potential to help our partners further challenge the status quo and maximize their audience engagement. By keeping brand at the heart of our expanding services, we will continue to deliver value, driving our clients' growth in market share."

About Brand Lounge

Brand Lounge, founded in 2006, is a strategy-led brand consultancy with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. As the regional partner of Trout and Partners, our reach extends to over 20 countries globally.

Our diverse client portfolio includes industry leaders such as 7x (EPG), RTA, Government of Dubai Media Office ( GDMO), Taiba Investments, G42, Salehiya Healthcare, Daman Insurance, Al Rajhi, Mohamed Hilal Group, among others.

At Brand Lounge, we are committed to maximizing brand value by uncovering each brand's unique purpose. Through our proprietary philosophy, we develop differentiated brands that align with business goals and fuel sustainable growth.

Our approach and impactful results have garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious Grand Prix at the Transform Awards MEA 2023, cementing our position as a leader in brand development.

For more information, visit brandloungeme.com

