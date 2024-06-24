Dubai, UAE: Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, and the Chairman of the Dubai's District Cooling Operators Association, has been reappointed for the sixth consecutive time as a member of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA). Bin Shafar was initially elected to join the IDEA Board in 2013, making him the first Arab Emirati to hold a senior position in IDEA. A non-profit organization headquartered in the USA, IDEA has over 2,500 members of officials and decision-makers from the public and private sectors around the world.

IDEA announced the reappointment of Empower's CEO as a Member Emeritus to its Board following a meeting coinciding with the 115th edition of the IDEA Annual Conference & Trade Show, the largest international event of its kind.

The reappointment comes in recognition of Bin Shafar's prominent achievements in the district cooling industry and his support to deploy district cooling globally, as well as his highly professional performance over the past decade as a member of the IDEA Board of Directors. Bin Shafar was also honored as a Special Advisor on district cooling to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), for his exceptional contributions to protecting natural resources, preserving the environment, promoting green energy projects, and his participation in and sponsorship of many of IDEA’s voluntary activities.

Bin Shafar said, “Being re-elected for the sixth consecutive time is a great honor and a new opportunity to continue serving the UAE and Dubai. This role highlights their support for green systems, technologies, solutions and projects that save energy and protect natural resources, and I am well determined to continue assuming the responsibilities of this position in a way that ensures achieving a positive impact in terms of preserving a green and sustainable environment.” He further commended Empower's successes, leadership and uniqueness in district cooling industry both locally and globally, and stressed that renewing his IDEA Board membership for the sixth time places a responsibility on him to work hard to achieve the desired results.