NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- We are pleased to announce that Bidease has opened a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to build partnerships with app marketers, publishers and agencies across the Middle East and North Africa region and help them achieve their growth goals.

Founded in the USA in 2016 and named one of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies by Financial Times in 2022, partnering with the likes of Grubhub, Tidal and Stash to drive customer acquisition, new subscribers and incremental ROAS, Bidease has become one of the leading AdTech companies in the market.

The new office will be led by Shayan Rahimi, Managing Director, MENA who previously held the position as Head of eCommerce, MENA at Snap Inc. He will be responsible for all business development activities and operational processes of the new MENA office.

“For the last 12 years of my career in the mobile app industry, the most enjoyable moments have always been the building phase and partnering with app marketers to build connections with consumers,” said Rahimi. “I’m super excited to be joining the Bidease team to bring a new incredible technology stack to the MENA region. Our aim is to help app marketers to solidify consumer connections across a multitude of digital properties, driving transparent, relevant value for their brands, while connecting people to products and services they need & love.”

-Ends-

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.

Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their client's bottom line.

The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.

To learn more, visit https://bidease.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006159/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Dmitry Chudovsky

CMO

dc@bidease.com