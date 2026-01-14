Dubai, UAE: ZEA Dubai, the modern Mediterranean dining and lounge destination set to open this January at Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, has announced the appointment of Benoit Perelli as its new General Manager.

With over 15 years of experience across some of Dubai and Europe’s most acclaimed dining venues, Benoit brings a strong track record in luxury hospitality, pre-opening operations and high-volume restaurant management. His career spans leading concepts including San Beach, Josette, Fouquet’s Dubai, Twiggy by La Cantine and La Cantine du Faubourg, where he has played a key role in driving operational excellence, team development and elevated guest experiences.

At ZEA, Benoit will oversee all aspects of operations, from service standards and team culture to guest journey and brand execution, as the venue prepares to launch its contemporary Mediterranean concept in DIFC. The appointment comes at a pivotal stage for the brand, as it positions itself as a refined dining and late-night destination blending understated luxury with vibrant lounge energy.

“Benoit brings a rare combination of operational rigour, leadership depth and an intuitive understanding of fine dining hospitality,” said Prateek Chitkara, Founder of ZEA. “His experience in managing some of the region’s most sophisticated venues makes him the ideal person to lead ZEA as we prepare to enter the DIFC dining scene.”

Commenting on his new role, Benoit said: “ZEA’s philosophy of modern Mediterranean cuisine, ritual-driven dining and elevated nightlife strongly resonates with my own approach to hospitality. I am excited to be part of this journey and to build a team that delivers a refined, memorable experience from day to night.”

Inspired by the ancient Mediterranean ‘grain of life’, ZEA will focus on clean flavours, fire-led cooking techniques and subtle Peruvian influences, transitioning from a serene dining environment into an expressive lounge as the evening progresses.

With Benoit at the helm, ZEA Dubai aims to set a new benchmark for contemporary Mediterranean dining and experiential nightlife in the heart of DIFC.

ABOUT ZEA

ZEA is a modern Mediterranean dining and lounge sanctuary set to open in Dubai’s DIFC this January 2026. Located within the Emirates Financial Towers, the venue draws inspiration from ZEA, the ancient “grain of life” revered across the Mediterranean, symbolising abundance, vitality, and renewal. Rooted in a philosophy of quiet luxury, elemental beauty, and multi-sensory enrichment, ZEA transitions from a setting for serene dining into an expressive lounge experience as evening unfolds.

The cuisine celebrates the purity and generosity of Mediterranean coastal cooking, focusing on clean flavours, high-quality produce, refined fire-driven techniques, and subtle PeruvianGood influences woven throughout the menu.

ZEA’s sophisticated ambiance is designed as a place of connection, offering a dining and luxury nightlife experience shaped by ritual, warmth, and contemporary Mediterranean elegance.

