Azelio has appointed Hans Svanbom as Regional Director United States. Hans, who joined Azelio in 2021, has a long background in IT and telecoms. With this appointment, Azelio has nominated Regional Directors for all of its target markets.
Azelio recently decided to initially focus its sales and marketing to four target markets, selected on the basis that the company there can offer customers particularly strong business cases. These markets are the United States, Australia, the MENA region (Middle East and Africa) and southern Africa.
“Local presence in combination with decentralized decision-making will accelerate the commercialization of our energy storage system. Azelio’s goal in all these markets is to first take orders for systems of 0.5-5 MW which can serve as a model for other customers, thereby paving the way for further sales,” says CEO Jonas Wallmander.
The other regional directors that have been appointed are Florian Naumann for Australia, Eren Engur for MENA, and Reinhardt Labuschagne for southern Africa.
An important task for the regional directors is to secure a local infrastructure that can prepare, install and maintain projects. For the US, Azelio has initiated a process to adapt the product to the American market.
For more information, please contact:
CEO Jonas Wallmander
Email: ir@azelio.com
About Azelio
Azelio specialises in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making renewable energy available around-the-clock. The energy is stored in recycled aluminium and converted into electricity and heat with a total efficiency of up to 90%. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 20 MW. Azelio has approx. 200 employees with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Production takes place in Uddevalla and the company maintains development centres in Gothenburg and Åmål, as well as a presence in Stockholm, Madrid, Cape Town, Brisbane and Ouarzazate. Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser: +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se. More about Azelio: www.azelio.com
Azelio has appointed heads for all target markets
With this appointment, Azelio has nominated Regional Directors for all of its target markets
Azelio has appointed Hans Svanbom as Regional Director United States. Hans, who joined Azelio in 2021, has a long background in IT and telecoms. With this appointment, Azelio has nominated Regional Directors for all of its target markets.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.