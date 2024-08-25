London, United Kingdom — Avaya, a global leader in Enterprise CX, today announced that it has appointed Cameron Thomson as Group Vice President for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) theatre, including Turkey and Pakistan.

Based in the United Kingdom, Thomson joins Avaya off the back of extensive success in regional CX leadership at Alvaria and that company’s previous incarnation, Aspect Software. With extensive knowledge of the theatre and segment of the market, Thomson will enable local teams as they closely support their customers and partners to drive business growth through delivering outstanding customer and employee experiences.

“This theatre is full of potential, ranging from the large-scale Enterprise CX opportunities for innovation without disruption that we see in developed markets across Europe, to the emerging, large-scale customer-centric CX projects we’re seeing across the Middle East and Africa. This is an exciting time to be joining Avaya, which is best placed to help large-scale organizations tackle their unique CX strategies head on, at a pace that suits them, with advanced technologies that integrate seamlessly with what already works,” said Thomson.

“Cameron leads from the front, empowering his teams to overachieve and reach their full potential. His reputation as a customer- and partner-first leader within the region will be of great value to the business,” said ML Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, Avaya.

Over the past two years, Avaya successfully completed a recapitalisation and a strategic reset of its customer value proposition and brand promise. More recently, the company embarked on an extensive transformation and has been focused on the revitalisation of its culture, bolstered by a new executive leadership team, and upgrades in talent throughout the company.

Avaya has continued innovating its cloud communications and services portfolio, including Avaya Experience Platform, has delivered on its product roadmaps, and set a path forward for Avaya as a leader in Enterprise CX.

