Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering company, has appointed David Kilgour as Client Development Director, Buildings & Places, Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its focus on accelerating growth in one of the region’s most strategic markets.

Abu Dhabi is entering a sustained multi-year growth cycle, supported by major masterplans and a strong pipeline of residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments through 2028, creating significant opportunities across the full project lifecycle.

In this role, David will lead a more structured approach to client development, shifting from opportunity-led engagement to a relationship-driven growth strategy. His focus will be on strengthening the forward pipeline, improving win performance, and securing new strategic clients, while deepening engagement with key stakeholders.

David brings nearly 30 years of experience across development, design and construction, including senior leadership positions such as Development Director at Drum Property Group, where he delivered major commercial projects across multiple sectors. His combined client-side and developer-side background enables earlier engagement and more commercially focused partnerships with Abu Dhabi’s leading developers and government entities.

Priyesh Vora, Vice President, Strategy and Growth, AtkinsRéalis Middle East, said: “Abu Dhabi is central to our regional growth strategy. David’s appointment strengthens our market-facing leadership and positions us to deepen client relationships and capture new opportunities across the capital.”

David Kilgour, Client Development Director, Buildings & Places, Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi offers a strong pipeline of opportunity. I look forward to building long-term client partnerships and driving a more focused approach to growth in the emirate.”

This appointment reinforces AtkinsRéalis’ commitment to expanding its presence in Abu Dhabi, positioning the emirate as a key engine of growth for its Buildings & Places business across the Middle East.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset, including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. Learn more at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Praveena Rajasekar

Senior Advisor - External Communications, AMEA

Praveena.Rajasekar@atkinsrealis.com