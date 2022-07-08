Asiacell’s chairman, Mr Farouk Mustafa Rasool, was honoured and recognised by the Global Economics Awards in London, United Kingdom. Mr Rasool was observed for the role he played in developing the telecommunications sector in Iraq through several investments and partnerships and was offered the Best Entrepreneur in Telecom Award.

Global Economics Limited is a United Kingdom-based financial publication and a quarterly business magazine that hosts an annual Global Economics Awards program where elite performers in various economic sectors are handpicked worldwide and honoured. Yearly, the specialised team searches globally for entrepreneurs that make a difference in the lives of others. This year, their global tracking extended to Iraq, where the accomplishments of Mr Rasool and the work he has done establishing and developing Asiacell telecom to become the industry leader that it is today has put him along the side of international business tycoons and made him deserving of this celebration of success. The Global Economics Awards were able to gauge how his work was not only able to improve the telecommunications sector in Iraq but also expanded into improving the community through countless services.

Asiacell, Farouk’s brainchild, began as a dream and a vision and then developed as a small company with only four mobile phones to operate. Now, it is certified as Iraq’s best mobile network and serves over 16 million subscribers covering Iraq entirely, all thanks to Mr Rasool’s wise leadership and vision. The long 21 years journey of this Iraqi entrepreneur in telecom allowed the entire sector to be one of Iraq’s major economic contributors and to employ thousands of its brightest capable minds. With non-stopping expansion plans, Farouk has put Asiacell on a mission to keep bringing Iraq new technologies, lead its digital transformation, develop it both on an economic and human levels.

Mr Farouk Mustafa Rasool, Asiacell’s chairman, stated, “I am truly humbled. I was not aware I was even in the run for any award. It is an honour to receive such recognition from the Global Economics Awards. I do not consider it a personal victory, but I see it as an acknowledgement of Iraq’s entrepreneurs in general. I consider it a statement that the fruits of a person’s labour will bear the fruits of their success. Therefore, I encourage every entrepreneur, especially the youth, to work towards their dreams. I was not handed these accomplishments on a golden plate, I had to work hard for them, I started my journey with a dream of telecommunications, now, Asiacell is an award-winning telecommunications company, and it is a centre of global attention”.

Asiacell’s man of vision, Mr Faruk Mustafa Rasool, had won several awards previously for his dedication to improving Iraq’s economy in general through several projects, especially in the telecommunications field. The Best Entrepreneur in Telecom award is viewed as a victory for Asiacell. Their hard work in improving the infrastructure is being globally celebrated, setting an example of technological leadership.

About Asiacell

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 16 million customers as of January 1st, 2022. Asiacell is recognised as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers 99%+ of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq. By the beginning of 2022, Asiacell is accredited as the fastest 4G+ service in Iraq and the most comprehensive internet coverage by Ookla®.

About The Global Economics

The Global Economics Limited is a UK-based financial publication and a quarterly business magazine giving thoughtful insights into the financial sectors of various industries across the world. Our highlight is the prestigious country-specific Annual Global Economics awards program, where the best performers in different financial sectors are identified worldwide and honoured.

Learn more at https://www.theglobaleconomics.com/about-us/