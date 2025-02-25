Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), a global alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Mana and Abdulatif Ali Al Fozan to its Board of Directors.

Abdulaziz Al Mana brings more than 20 years of extensive experience as the Chief Executive Officer of Al Mana Holding, a diversified conglomerate operating across several divisions, including real estate, contracting, retail, technology and agriculture. Abdulaziz also holds board positions at United Development Company, Dukhan Bank, The First Investor, and First Finance.

Abdulatif Al Fozan has more than 15 years of experience in business and investment, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Al Fozan Holding Co. and the Managing Director of Acend Solutions Co. He also chairs Saudi Re and United Homeware Company and holds board positions at Al Fozan Holding Co., United Electronics, Tas’heel Finance and Medad Co. Ltd.

Commenting on the appointments, Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, Chairman of Arcapita, said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Abdulaziz Al Mana and Abdulatif Al Fozan. Their regional experience and influential connections across a diverse range of industries will bring fresh perspectives to Board deliberations and help the business deliver more value to investors.”

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita, added: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Abdulaziz Al Mana and Abdulatif Al Fozan, their experience across key sectors aligns well with Arcapita’s growth strategy, and we look forward to working with them as we pursue our long-term business objectives."

These appointments follow the appointment of Hisham Al Raee as CEO and member of the Board of Directors from the beginning of this year.