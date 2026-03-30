​​​​​Dubai, UAE, Arab Financial Services (AFS), the leading digital payments provider and fintech enabler across the MENA region, announced the appointment of Mahmoud Ismail as Managing Director, Egypt and Group Head of Acquiring Products.

Mahmoud joins AFS from Adyen, where he led regional growth and planning across MEA. With over 20 years of experience across major global and regional payment organizations, he brings the technical and operational expertise required to scale payment ecosystems in high-velocity markets.



He will execute a dual mandate focused on advancing AFS’s position in the Egyptian market while evolving the Group’s regional acquiring strategy to deliver more intuitive, merchant-centric solutions across the MENA region.

Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, commented: “In Egypt, our focus is market dominance. Mahmoud has the operational grit and technical depth required to scale our footprint and evolve our product proposition across the Group.”

Mahmoud Ismail added: “AFS has built a formidable reputation and a solid foundation in Egypt. I look forward to working with our 200-strong local team to accelerate our momentum and deliver the seamless, omnichannel payment experiences that the modern market demands.”

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.