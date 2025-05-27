Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile measurement, attribution, and data analytics, today announced the promotion of Sarah Maina to the position of Regional Manager, Middle East & France. In her expanded role, Sarah will lead the company’s strategic direction across two dynamic and fast-evolving markets, while championing cross-regional best practices and deeper client engagement. Based in Dubai, she will continue to oversee a growing team in the Middle East, now coupled with responsibilities across the French market.

Sarah will report to Paul Wright, General Manager for Western Europe, Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (WE-MENAT). “Sarah has been instrumental in helping our clients in the Middle East navigate the evolving mobile landscape—from shifting privacy regulations to the explosion of new engagement channels. Her new dual-region mandate is both a recognition of her leadership and a reflection of the company’s commitment to ensuring operational alignment across its global growth markets,” said Wright.

“With this promotion, Sarah is uniquely placed to ensure strategic coherence across markets, while adapting to the local nuances that define success. Her cross-market remit will be a catalyst for meaningful knowledge-sharing and stronger execution across both regions.”

Sarah’s immediate focus will include strengthening AppsFlyer’s regional presence, helping clients across the Middle East enhance return on investment through smarter use of mobile measurement and analytics. She will also work to deepen partnerships with leading brands and stakeholders across both regions, bringing to life AppsFlyer’s value proposition in an increasingly competitive digital economy.

“Every market has its own rhythm, but what excites me most is seeing how ambitious our clients in the Middle East are to scale globally,” said Sarah. “Whether it’s a retail app in Riyadh or a gaming start-up in Paris, they’re all asking the same questions about performance, privacy and customer lifetime value. I’m energised by the opportunity to connect the dots across markets and help our clients lead the way.”

Sarah joined AppsFlyer with a strong background in global partnerships and regional business development. She previously held senior roles at Tempr., where she was Head of Partnerships, Global, and at Singular, where she led Business Development and Partnerships across EMEA and India.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room, and privacy-preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships.