Cairo, Egypt — ALEXBANK announces the appointment of Mr. Paolo Vivona as Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and Mr. Antonio Bergalio as Executive Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy CEO, after receiving the official approval from the relevant Regulatory Authorities.

Mr. Paolo Vivona brings over 35 years of extensive experience in banking and business development, including 27 years in management roles. He has a proven track record with international banks renowned for their successful business models, strategies, and robust organizational cultures. Throughout his career, Mr. Vivona has managed various pioneering and transformational projects across different markets, with expertise in business, governance, and control functions.

Previously, Mr. Vivona held positions within the Intesa Sanpaolo and its Subsidiaries as Vice President and Head of Risk Management at Bank of Qingdao (China), Chief Risk Officer and Executive Member of the BoD at ALEXBANK (Egypt), as Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Management Board and later as Chief Financial Officer at CIB Bank (Hungary), Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board and later Deputy CEO at VUB (Slovakia) and Head of International Subsidiaries Banks Credit Department within the Chief Lending Officer Area of Intesa Sanpaolo. He most recently held the position of General Manager, CEO and Chairman of the Management Committee of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania.

Mr. Paolo Vivona succeeds Mr. Dante Campioni, who has led ALEXBANK as CEO and Managing Director from January 2015 until September 2024.

Mr. Antonio Bergalio, the newly appointed Deputy CEO and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of ALEXBANK, brings with him over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, including 22 years in managerial roles at Intesa Sanpaolo Group. During his tenure with the Group, Mr. Bergalio has held several key positions as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management board at VUB Banka (Slovakia), Chief Financial Officer at PRAVEX Bank (Ukraine). He most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer & Member of the Management Board of Privredna Banka Zagreb (Croatia).

About ALEXBANK

ALEXBANK is one of Egypt’s leading private sector banks established in 1957 and participated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group since 2007. ALEXBANK owns one of the largest private sector branch networks with a total of 173 branches located in every major Egyptian governorate employing over 4,300 individuals who proudly serve more than 1.9 million customers. ALEXBANK actively serves the widest spectrum of segments by providing value added financial products, services and solutions to Retail, Small Business, Medium and Corporate Enterprises.

ALEXBANK is currently in the midst of a radical digital transformation aimed at providing our customers with the most unique of banking experiences, via our seamless multi-channel experience incorporating Internet & Mobile Banking, Cards, Electronic wallets, and the latest generation of point-of-sale & ATMs, all powered through the power of Big Data and empowered by key players in the Fintech ecosystem.

News: alexbank.com/en/retail/our-world/media-and-news

Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo, with over €422 billion in loans and €1.35 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of June 2024, is the largest banking group in Italy, with a significant international presence. It is a European leader in wealth management, with a strong focus on digital and fintech. The Group will provide €115 billion of Impact lending by 2025 to support communities and the green transition, together with a €1.5 billion program (2023-2027) to help people in need. The Bank's network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, hosts its owned artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognized value.