Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Laurence Klett as the new Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications, effective 2 September 2024. Laurence will lead the marketing and communications teams across both Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.

Laurence Klett brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the hospitality industry, specialising in creating innovative marketing strategies and brand campaigns that captivate diverse global audiences. Her dynamic approach to storytelling and her passion for sustainability have consistently earned her accolades, driving both brand awareness and guest engagement in competitive markets. Laurence has a strong track record of transforming marketing and communication efforts into measurable results, which positions her perfectly to lead the continued success of Anantara The Palm and its sister properties.

Before joining Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Laurence held a number of senior marketing roles at world-renowned hospitality properties. Most recently, she served as the Director of Marketing Communications and Sustainability at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara in Oman, where she spearheaded successful campaigns that not only boosted the resort’s visibility but also established it as a leader in eco-friendly hospitality. During her tenure at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, she received several industry recognitions, including being named an HSMAI Middle East ROC Star in 2023, an honour reserved for top hospitality marketing professionals in the region. She was also featured in the Hotelier Middle East Power List in both 2023 and 2024, solidifying her position as a thought leader within the industry.

Laurence is particularly passionate about sustainability and has been instrumental in integrating environmentally friendly practices into marketing strategies. Her dedication to sustainability was a key factor in Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara receiving the prestigious Green Growth 2050 Platinum Certificate, a testament to her ability to align marketing objectives with broader corporate social responsibility goals. This commitment to environmental responsibility is something she plans to continue at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, helping the property to further its own sustainability efforts and elevate its eco-conscious initiatives.

In addition to her impressive work in sustainability, Laurence is recognised for her ability to craft compelling content and marketing campaigns that resonate with international markets, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. Her understanding of global trends and consumer behaviour allows her to create tailored messaging that enhances the brand’s reputation while engaging with both new and returning guests.

James Hewitson, General Manager at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, expressed his excitement about Laurence’s appointment:

"We are thrilled to have Laurence join us as the new Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications. Her impressive background in creating successful marketing strategies, coupled with her deep commitment to sustainability, makes her the perfect fit for our team. I am confident that under her leadership, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and our sister property will continue to excel in delivering exceptional guest experiences and innovative brand campaigns."

Laurence’s appointment marks an exciting chapter for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, which continues to grow as a leading luxury destination in the region. With her guidance, the resort aims to further enhance its marketing efforts and solidify its position as one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in Dubai. Laurence will oversee all aspects of marketing and communications for both properties, including brand management, public relations, social media, and digital marketing. She will also work closely with the operations team to ensure that every guest experience is aligned with the brand’s core values of luxury, sustainability, and cultural authenticity.

Laurence herself shared her thoughts on joining the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort family:

"I am incredibly honoured to take on the role of Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications for such iconic properties. Having been part of the Anantara family for several years, I am excited to continue my journey with the brand and look forward to working with the talented teams at both resorts. I am particularly excited to build on the success of our existing marketing campaigns and explore new ways to connect with our guests, always ensuring that sustainability remains at the heart of what we do."