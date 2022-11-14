PR Arabia concluded the 10th edition of their Automotive PR Awards, a much-anticipated event in the Saudi automotive sector last week. This year, the Awards recognized His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Petromin Corporation as the "Automotive Man of the Year".

The awards are conducted via a public voting system and are based on recommendations from industry experts and media professionals. The prestigious award is a recognition of efforts by Petromin Corporation that has accrued a number of achievements over the past year, including new investments from fuel stations; expanding networks of service centers that specialize in quick and general maintenance; and opening new markets for the export of lubricant products. In addition, Petromin have partnered with leading international brands such as Nissan and Stellantis Group (which includes well-known automotive brands Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romeo, amongst others).

Electromin, an eMobility turn-key solutions company owned by Petromin Corporation, has been the first to offer electric vehicle charging systems throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This has directly contributed to the Vision 2030 targets for developing the necessary infrastructure in the Kingdom for electric vehicles and has also contributed to job creation within the Saudi Arabian labour market.

On receiving this award, Amr Al-Dabbagh commented: "I am happy to receive this award on behalf of all of my colleagues at Petromin who have worked hard to provide the best possible services while adhering to the highest standards for our customers.”

Al-Dabbagh also thanked customers, referring to them as Petromin’s success partners, saying that they are, “The main reason we are launching all our projects and initiatives. We also appreciate the role that our strategic partnerships have played over the past period in allowing us to realize our fullest potential in a short time span.” He concluded by saying, “We look forward to building our presence in a way that contributes to Vision 2030 and benefiting our colleagues, customers and the planet.”

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation accepted the award on behalf of His Excellency and commented, “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of our Chairman, His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh. I would like to thank the organizers of the PR Arabia Survey for this recognition. Petromin will continue to strive for excellence and a holistic experience through offering the best mobility solutions using innovative technology, modern tools, and the best expertise available to us in this competitive sector.”

About Petromin Corporation:

Petromin is the leading Saudi mobility solutions provider with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today. Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since 1968, it started building its name for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region which grew overtime into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. With more than 6000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services backed by an extensive network of service centers that provide unparalleled coverage across the region.

