Dubai – Amazónico Dubai, the renowned Latin-American hotspot in DIFC, has appointed seasoned F&B professional Andre Alexy as General Manager.

With extensive knowledge in the hospitality and F&B industry across the globe and in the region, Andre brings his expertise, a passion for culinary excellence, and a proven track record of success to Amazónico. Bringing along 15 years of experience and solid operational development and multi-unit management expertise, Andre will oversee the overall operations of the acclaimed venue and lead a dedicated team of world-class chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and hospitality professionals.

Hailing from Germany, Andre’s first foray into the hospitality industry was an apprenticeship in Munich. After, he joined esteemed hotels and restaurants in Munich and Abu Dhabi before joining Beach Rotana as General Manager for three of its venues. He then moved to Doha to open Celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s first restaurant outside the US at Mondrian Doha before joining TAO Group’s pre-opening team of KOMA in Marina Bay Sands Singapore. Prior to his current role, Andre led the pre-opening team of the Atlantis Royal Dubai and oversaw six venues across the expansive resort, including day and nightlife venues, brand partner restaurants, beach and pool clubs, and the resort’s entire outdoor F&B operation.

Offering a fresh perspective to Amazónico Dubai, Andre aims to further solidify the venue as the go-to destination for guests seeking a one-of-a-kind sensory experience, complimented by a warm and welcoming hospitality and ambience synonymous with the brand.

About AMAZÓNICO

Having opened its doors in 2019, at the heart of DIFC, Amazónico Dubai offers an immersive world into the cultural diversity and gastronomic heritage of the Amazon region. Combining a blend of tropical and Latin American cuisines, this rainforest-inspired restaurant serves signature dishes with a twist and explores cutting edge techniques with the freshest seafood, carefully sourced grilled meats and vibrant seasonal ingredients.

Enter the tropical paradise of lush greenery and foliage draped ceilings designed by internationally acclaimed and award-winning artist Lázaro Rosa-Violan. Discover its captivating and inviting spaces, including the radiant dining area, energetic Bar & Lounge space, intimate sushi counter and the breath-taking roof terrace, for a complete Amazonian jungle experience. Adding to this, resident and guest DJs spin ‘electro-pical’ music, blending electro beats with Latin American inspired tunes.

Amazónico is widely acclaimed for its vibrant Latin American inspired cuisine, award winning interiors and heart-warming hospitality.

Hailing from Madrid, Amazonico Dubai is the restaurant’s second outpost, after London - Mayfair and is a part of the Dogus Group, owners of Zuma, Nusr Et and Coya to name a few.

Founders

Chef Sandro Silva and his wife Marta Seco are the founders and majority partners in Paraguas Group, the largest F&B group in Spain. Their restaurants cover a wide array of cuisine and clientele from fine dining to casual dining. Now with more than 700 employees, Sandro & Marta partnered with Dogus Group to pursue their expansion globally, starting with the opening of Amazónico in Dubai and London.