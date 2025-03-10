Alteryx, Inc., an AI platform for enterprise analytics, today announced the appointment of Jon Pexton as Chief Financial Officer and Steven Birdsall as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company’s next phase of growth. These key additions to the executive team underscore Alteryx’s commitment to helping customers scale their AI and analytics automation journey.

As Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Pexton will oversee all global financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, and investor relations. Pexton brings more than two decades of experience in financial leadership including equity and debt offerings, mergers and acquisitions, international expansion, and strategic planning at high-growth technology companies. He has been the CFO of five companies, most recently serving as CFO of Tebra, a healthcare practice automation software company. Prior to Tebra, Pexton was the CFO of UserTesting, an on-demand SaaS platform for user research and feedback.

In the role of Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), Birdsall will drive Alteryx’s global revenue strategy, focusing on sales and customer success, retention and acquisition, along with partnerships and market expansion. With more than 25 years of experience in scaling revenue operations in both public and private companies, Birdsall most recently served as CRO at Qlik, where he drove revenue growth and implemented data-driven strategies. He was previously Senior Vice President of HCM Cloud Application Sales at Oracle and CRO at Anaplan, leading the company’s sales organization ahead of and through an IPO. Birdsall also held leadership roles as CRO at Radial and Chief Operating Officer at SAP.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jon and Steven to the Alteryx team,” said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer of Alteryx. “Their expertise and leadership will help our customers scale efficiently and unlock new opportunities for long-term success. Most importantly, they are both passionate about driving growth, building high-performing teams and championing innovation. Together, we’ll create even greater value globally to our customers, partners and community worldwide.”

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

