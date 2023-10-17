Muscat: Aloft Muscat, a vibrant and stylish hotel in the heart of Muscat, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Ramy Hamdoun as its new General Manager. With an extensive background in the hospitality industry and a proven track record of excellence, Mr. Hamdoun brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the Aloft Muscat team.

Ramy Hamdoun joins Aloft Muscat with a distinguished career spanning over 16 years in the hospitality sector. His appointment as General Manager at Aloft Muscat marks a significant milestone in his career, and the hotel is excited to have him lead the way in achieving new heights of success.

Before assuming his current position, Mr. Hamdoun held key roles in the industry, including Executive Assistant Manager and Director of Sales and Marketing at Wyndham Garden, Muscat, as well as Director of Sales and Marketing at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Bahrain. He also served as Director of Sales-Corporate at InterContinental Hotels Group. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, a passion for guest satisfaction, and a commitment to delivering memorable experiences.

Aloft Muscat is excited for the new era that Mr. Ramy Hamdoun's leadership will usher in, and looks forward to scaling new heights under his guidance.