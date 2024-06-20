Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a global maritime organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), announced the appointment of Gunther Alvarado as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as part of its ongoing commitment to excellence in the maritime industry.

Gunther Alvarado has over 20 years of maritime industry experience and has been a member of Al Seer Marine since 2013, during which time he has held various roles including Head of Yacht Management & Marine Operations before being promoted to COO in 2021. In his new role, Gunther Alvarado will work closely with CEO Guy Neivens to provide valuable guidance, oversee strategic initiatives, and ensure that the company maximises the potential of its assets, which currently exceed AED9.1 billion, to remain at the forefront of the maritime industry.

Gunther Alvarado's leadership has been a key to success across multiple facets of Al Seer Marine's business, having spearheaded the expansion of the company's commercial fleet and establishing Al Seer Marine as a leader in regional maritime operations. During his tenure and whilst supporting the UAE's strategy to become a major superyacht destination, his expertise guided Al Seer Marine to a leading position in regional superyacht operations, with Al Seer Marine currently managing the largest superyacht fleet in the Middle East. Gunther Alvarado was also the driving force behind expanding the company's naval capabilities and portfolio by reaching agreements with global players in the naval industry. His efforts in efficiency, market expansion, innovation, and strategic vision have significantly impacted Al Seer Marine and the UAE's maritime landscape.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, commented: "Gunther Alvarado's insightful leadership and relentless dedication have been instrumental in transforming Al Seer Marine into a regional powerhouse. His strategic insights and operational excellence have not only driven our growth, but also cemented our reputation as an industry leader. With Gunther as Deputy CEO, we are poised to reach even greater heights, fostering innovation and achieving unprecedented success for our investors and stakeholders."

Gunther Alvarado, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Deputy CEO at Al Seer Marine. This appointment reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth. I am determined to advance our pioneering initiatives in green shipping and zero-emissions technology, furthering our world-leading 3D printing capabilities, and solidifying Abu Dhabi and the UAE as global leaders in maritime excellence. Together, we will drive transformative change and set new benchmarks in the industry."

About Al Seer Marine (ASM)

Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM) is a global maritime organisation headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

www.alseermarine.com

About International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 876 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 900 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

