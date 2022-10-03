Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA), the region's leading public relations and communications professional body, announced the election of Ibrahim Al-Mutawa as a member of the MEPRA Strategy Board.

Al-Mutawa is the co-founder and Managing Director of Jummar for Public Relations and Communications, a Riyadh-based Saudi consulting agency.

With a solid experience in international economic journalism and public relations for more than two decades, Al-Mutawa has worked as a treasury correspondent with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi correspondent of Forbes Arabia, Head of Public Relations Operations at TBWA, and Vice President and Director of the BCW Saudi Arabia Office for three years.

Founded in 2001, MEPRA is a non-profit organization gathering an elite of public relations experts in the region, aiming to set high-quality standards for excellence in the communication industry in the Middle East and to provide strategic information and industry insights. Members of the MEPRA Strategy Board are elected for two-year terms.

MEPRA is strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia with the growing demand and the need for public relations professionals and agencies to keep pace with the massive projects and the significant changes taking place in the country with the acceleration of implementing Saudi Vision 2030.

MEPRA aims to be the voice of the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East and to raise awareness about it as a profession and as an essential element in building the reputation of companies by setting world-class standards, sharing knowledge, encouraging thought leadership, and upgrading the capabilities of professionals in this field in the region.

-Ends-