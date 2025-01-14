Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Gaurav Kumar has joined Aditum Investment Management Limited (“Aditum”) as Deputy Senior Executive Officer, the firm has announced. In his new role, Gaurav will lead business growth and strategy initiatives while strengthening client relationships across the organisation. His appointment aligns with Aditum’s vision to broaden its product offerings and expand its presence across multiple territories.

Gaurav will work closely with the investment teams to enhance Aditum’s capabilities, grow its asset management offerings, and ensure the firm continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the Middle East, Gaurav brings deep expertise to the Aditum group. Most recently, he served as Head of the Middle East & Global Financial Institutions for APAC & EMEA for Principal Asset Management*. Prior to which he was the CEO of Eastspring Investments Limited, where he successfully established and led its MENA operations.

This strategic appointment follows a series of new hires in 2024 aimed at supporting Aditum’s ambitious growth plans in the region. Recently, the firm also welcomed Alan Trott as Chief Operating and Finance Officer, who now oversees the finance, middle office, and back-office operations.

David Marshall, SEO of Aditum Investment Management Limited, commented “The addition of Gaurav to Aditum’s senior leadership team comes at a critical juncture in our growth journey. His expertise will be instrumental as we pursue licence expansion for our subsidiary, Aditum Capital in KSA and scale our DIFC presence significantly “

*Principal Asset Management is the marketing name for Principal Investor Management (DIFC) Limited

About Aditum Investment Management Limited

Aditum Investment Management Limited is a leading independent asset management firm established in 2018 which managed more than US$7.3 billion of assets through its various offices as at end December 2024. Aditum has been forefront in aligning with the regional growth story through its set up in the DIFC as Category 3 company and a subsidiary company in Saudi Arabia.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO and Founder

Insight Discovery

sillitoe@insight-discovery.com

Disclaimer

This information has been provided in good faith and from sources believed to be reliable, but no guarantee is given as to its accuracy. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and investors may get back less than the amount originally invested. The value of investments can go down as well as up.

The information contained in this document is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Potential investors are reminded to seek professional advice before investing.

Dissemination of this information is strictly prohibited, and the content remains the property of Aditum Investment Management Limited, a company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Data source: Aditum, Bloomberg, USD terms, income reinvested, bid to bid, periods as stated. Any Assets under Management (“AUM”) figures mentioned here which are not connected to Aditum Investment Management Limited (“Aditum”) have been provided to Aditum in good faith and were not verified meaning the basis of their calculation of the AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings

Aditum Investment Management Limited is regulated by the DFSA for the provision of Managing Collective Investment Funds, Arranging Deals in Investments, Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Custody, Managing Assets and Arranging Credit and Advising on Credit. Aditum Investment Management Limited holds an Islamic Endorsement to conduct Islamic Financial Business by Operating an Islamic Window, Holding or Controlling Client Assets and Managing a Fund Platform.

All communications and services are directed at Market Counterparties and Professional Clients only (as defined in the DFSA rulebook), persons other than Market Counterparties and Professional Clients, such as Retail Clients, are NOT the intended recipients of our communications or services.

Aditum Investment Management Limited is a company established in the DIFC pursuant to the DIFC Companies Law with registration number CL2833