Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, announced the appointment of Talha Karim as its new Group Chief Risk Officer. In his role as Group Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Karim will play a pivotal part in further strengthening ADIB’s risk management capabilities, ensuring the bank continues to proactively identify and manage risks while supporting its strategic objectives for sustainable growth and value creation.

With over 25 years of experience in Risk Management in the banking sector, Talha has worked in both developed and emerging markets. He has led and implemented comprehensive and effective risk related frameworks, ensuring all risks are effectively managed within the defined risk appetite.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohamed Abdelbary, Acting GCEO at ADIB, said: “We are delighted to welcome Talha to ADIB as our new Group Chief Risk Officer. His extensive experience, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of global risk dynamics will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of financial risk and regulatory requirements. I am confident that Talha will make significant contributions to our risk management framework and help drive ADIB’s continued success in delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Talha Karim expressed his enthusiasm for joining ADIB, stating: “I am honored to join ADIB, a pioneering institution renowned for its commitment to Islamic banking and excellence in risk management. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at ADIB to further enhance the bank’s risk management capabilities and support its vision of becoming the world’s most innovative Islamic banks”.

Prior to ADIB, Talha was associated with the Bank of Montreal in Canada and then joined Toronto Dominion Bank. He later moved to Bank ABC, Bahrain where he held various senior roles in Risk Management. In 2009, he joined CIB Egypt and held multiple positions including Chief Risk Officer & member of the Executive Committee.

