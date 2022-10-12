Doha, Qatar: Addleshaw Goddard has announced a new leadership role for Bevan Farmer who has been appointed Head of Qatar, combining that additional responsibility with his existing role as Co-Head of the Middle East construction and engineering team.

Bevan specialises in construction and construction disputes and has worked in the GCC and MENA regions for more than a decade. He succeeds Ahmad Anani who recently announced his decision to retire from the Addleshaw Goddard partnership.

In Qatar, Addleshaw Goddard has a team of lawyers able to advise on the laws of Qatar, the QFC and England. Since the office opened in 2012, the firm has developed strong relationships with the region’s key government agencies, corporate entities, financial institutions, regulatory bodies and private individuals. Alongside traditional strengths in Corporate, Banking and Finance including Islamic Finance, Commercial Litigation and Construction, the practice also offers market leading expertise in Infrastructure, Projects & Energy, Employment and Real Estate. The firm has 70+ lawyers and fee earners operating across the MENA region.

Bevan joined Addleshaw Goddard in 2014, becoming a partner in 2016 and co-head of the Middle East construction and engineering practice in 2020. A recognised specialist in construction and engineering disputes, Bevan has particular expertise across a broad range of industry sectors, including transport, infrastructure, utilities, industrials and energy.

Andrew Johnson, Addleshaw Goddard Head of Middle East and Asia, said:

"The State of Qatar has one of the most exciting, fastest growing economies in the world and is a vital hub for our business in the Middle East which has continued to grow under the leadership of Ahmad who leaves with our best wishes. Bevan is incredibly well respected in his specialist field, excellent at building strong relationships with clients and enthusiastic about growing AGs brand in the region and so as we approach our 10th anniversary, he is absolutely the ideal person to lead, encourage and ensure that we continue to expand our business in this key market and support the ambitions of clients in both the public and private sectors."

Bevan Farmer added: "We have a fantastic group of lawyers across the Middle East whose approach is dynamic, entrepreneurial and innovative and we are very well placed to provide clients with specialist, local market expertise, on any regional assignments, and also in relation to their international investment portfolios during this time of immense growth and change. The imagination and impact we bring to our client assignments combined with our ambition and the ongoing investment we have planned for our business in Qatar wilI continue to distinguish Addleshaw Goddard and I am exciting to be leading the firm in this market through the next important stages of its growth."

Bevan is described by a client to the Legal 500 as 'an excellent Partner to lead and manage complex cases: Prodigious work rate, huge attention to detail, but always an eye on the big commercial picture. Very mindful of the needs of in house counsel and clients with regard to budget, process and timescales."

-Ends-

About Addleshaw Goddard

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm with over 1,800+ employees across our 13 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK - London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; two in Europe - Hamburg and Paris; a further three in the GCC – Doha, Dubai and Muscat; and two in Asia – Hong Kong and Singapore. We have over 245 Partners and nearly 1,200 lawyers worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Gambit Communications

Tony Sidgwick

Account Director

tony@gambit.ae