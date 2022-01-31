RIYADH, Saudi Arabia : Under the slogan (Paint Now… Pay Later!), the Jazeera Paints, a leading company in paints, colors, and construction Solutions, announced its partnership with Tamara, an installment payment service, to offer its clients the option to pay online in three installments without any additional fees or extra charges! When purchasing any product or more, clients can pay in three installments. The first payment is received at the time of purchase and the other two payments are delivered over the next two months, provided that the amount of the order is not less than 100 Saudi Riyals.

With the beginning of the new year, and the approach of special seasons, such as the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha, during which renovations of homes and spaces increase in accordance with these special seasons. This year, clients of Jazeera Paints can now enjoy its products from the new colors available in Color Trends 2022, paints, and construction solutions, preparing for these seasons in your own way that reflects your taste and personality, with the option of paying later in three installments to reduce the immediate cost on you.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints.

