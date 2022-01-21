Abu Dhabi: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and retail destination, witnessed unprecedented success with more than 31 million visitors in 2021, setting a new annual record. Building momentum towards the end of the year, The Galleria also achieved a second record in Q4, welcoming over 3.4 million guests in December, an all-time monthly footfall record.

Commenting on the year’s success, David Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, Al Maryah Retail Company, said: “The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s record footfall during 2021 is a testament to our reputation as the lifestyle and retail destination of choice for the Abu Dhabi community. As the capital’s retail powerhouse, we look forward to continuing to introduce game-changing global, regional and first-to-Abu Dhabi brands in 2022 and beyond. Our guests can expect an ever-growing mix of unrivalled retail, dining, and entertainment experiences in the coming year. We are confident that our diverse offering is what will continue to set The Galleria apart as a holistic lifestyle destination for those seeking the best that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable and convenient environment through strict health and safety measures, The Galleria kept guests coming back year-round, with a series of engaging campaigns and seasonal events. These included the dining-focused ‘Celebrate a World of Flavours’, activities during the holy month of Ramadan, a distinctive Autumn/Winter fashion and lifestyle campaign, the UAE’s Year of the 50th, Winter Wonderland activities and more. The Galleria also elevated its world-class portfolio during 2021 with the launch of over 85 stores and brands including Versace, Rolex, Chopard and Christian Dior, and several first-to-Abu Dhabi concepts such as Messika, Lululemon, National Geographic Ultimate Explorer and Zero Latency, amongst many others.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

