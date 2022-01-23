UK digital healthcare company Ortus iHealth are joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 (24 – 27 January 2022) to launch the latest version of their innovative remote monitoring platform to better guide patients through their treatment journey.

The company’s Ortus iHealth technology is a digital clinical pathway management platform that automates and integrates the clinician and patient journey, delivering end-to-end pathways.

The Ortus Platform enables clinicians to manage risk, prioritise patients, and respond effectively and efficiently to patient needs, providing an integrated workspace for clinicians to manage their pathways. It brings together PRoMS and PReMs, remote monitoring, and data from multiple devices and systems to create dashboards and workspaces facilitating active management.

An upgraded version of the platform – Ortus iHealth 2.0 – is being released at Arab Health and has been developed with further benefits for patients and clinicians.

Dr. Debashish Das, CEO, said: “Adding active pathway management to our platform has been a goal from the start. The new dashboards, automation, and integration combined, transforms outpatient delivery, simplifying the clinical and operational processes for care teams. We are delighted to be launching our innovative technology on the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health and look forward to showcasing its unique capabilities for patients and clinicians globally.”

Remote Management has been shown to significantly reduce hospital stays and rates of readmission. The use of the Ortus platform has been evaluated in clinical studies, demonstrating a 75% reduction in missed appointments, a 30% increase in clinical capacity, and a significant improvement in patient outcomes.

By collecting regular patient data, both vital measures and patient reported symptoms, clinicians have greater insights into a patient's current situation and the direction of travel of their condition. This data, combined with smart processing tools, can be used both to identify deteriorating patients, and enable clinicians to respond by identifying those at risk of future adverse events.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at the ABHI added: “We are thrilled to be joined by Ortus iHealth on the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022, where they will be launching their pioneering new technology to enhance outcomes for patients globally. They are a fantastic example of UK healthcare innovation and we look forward to supporting them in their goals to inform and reduce clinician decision making and workload, and keep patients engaged and informed at every step of the journey.”

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, Ortus iHealth will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion in Hall 2 H2.H5.1

For more information, visit https://ortus-ihealth.com/

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is now the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 131,800 people in 4,060 companies, with a combined turnover of £25.6bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 320 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.

