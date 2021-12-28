PHOTO
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) recently hosted students from the College of Architecture of Kuwait University in a tour visit to its new headquarters. The visit comes as part of the Kuwait Architectural Students Association “KASA Walks”, which aims to introduce Kuwait, to students, through a new perception.
The visitors from KASA had a tour in the building to learn more about the features of this state-of-art, environmentally friendly project.
The Engineering Department and Public Relations at NBK accompanied Dr. Saud Al Khaled, Assistant Professor at Kuwait University and the Architecture students on their tour of the bank’s headquarters. The NBK engineers gave the students a brief presentation about the concept of the environmentally friendly building and its stages of production. The project proposes a prominent addition to the skyline of Kuwait City for its iconic design and magnitude.
NBK’s new headquarters is not just a abuilding standing a colossal 300 meters tall, with an innovative design that makes it one of the key landmarks in the financial district in the heart of Kuwait City, but the real achievement is combining this innovation with creating a model for sustainable green buildings.
KASA is a non-profitable student-run association in Kuwait University’s College of Architecture. The association was established in the year 2000, by students that are now prominent architects and faculty members. KASA aims to help students both academically and socially. One of the main events that KASA curates is its annual exhibition, where the works of students are showcased to the public, raising local awareness on the significance of architecture, as well as providing a creative space for the students’ projects to gain the exposure they deserve.
