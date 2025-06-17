DE-CIX and datamena have upgraded the UAE-IX to offer 400 Gigabit Ethernet, enhancing its status as the largest and most advanced Internet Exchange in the Middle East and supporting the region's digital growth.

Dubai, UAE: datamena, carrier neutral data centre and connectivity platform from du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and DE-CIX, the global leader in Internet Exchange (IX) operations, announced a significant upgrade to the UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX, making it the first IX in the region to offer 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400 GE) access. This enhancement solidifies the UAE-IX’s position as the largest and most advanced Internet Exchange in the Middle East, enabling unmatched connectivity and interconnection capabilities for enterprises, carriers, and content providers across the GCC and beyond.

In the last year alone, connected customer capacity on the UAE-IX grew by two terabits, representing a 30% increase. With over six terabits of aggregate connected capacity and close to 110 participating networks—including Internet service providers, carriers, cloud platforms, content providers, and global enterprises—the exchange has evolved into a critical digital infrastructure hub for the region.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “We are proud to partner with DE-CIX in leading digital growth in the Middle East with the upgrade of the UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX to 400 GE access. It is our vision to foster a seamlessly interconnected landscape where businesses and consumers alike can benefit from unparalleled Internet exchange capabilities, heightened performance, and robust security. This milestone aligns with our commitment to maintaining the UAE-IX as a pioneer in interconnection and marks a transformative leap for regional digital ecosystems.”

The UAE-IX stands out not only as a leading peering exchange but also as a provider of advanced enterprise-grade interconnection services, including cloud exchanges, cloud routing, and application connectivity such as the Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS).

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX said: “The UAE-IX today stands as a global Internet hub, bringing together the network operators, content, applications, and cloud services to serve the entire GCC region with resilient and low latency connectivity. This upgrade further reinforces the importance of the UAE-IX, now ready to serve the rising demand for everything digital. The excellent collaboration with our partner du has enabled the UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX to shine as the most important aggregation point for network interconnection in the Middle East. I look forward to a bright future working together for the next decade of digital development.”

DE-CIX, renowned for its neutral interconnection ecosystem and extensive global footprint, has been active in the Middle East for over a decade, with IX operations spanning Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE. The UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX in Dubai is operated under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, offering a turnkey solution for partners—including carriers and data center operators—through comprehensive services such as setup, maintenance, provisioning, marketing, and sales support.

This upgrade is set to empower regional businesses, foster technological advancement, and support the rapidly growing demand for high-performance, low-latency digital connectivity, paving the way for continued innovation and growth in the Middle East.

About datamena

datamena is the UAE’s fastest growing carrier neutral data centre and leading digital hub serving the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It is owned and operated by du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC). Carriers, hyperscalers, cloud and content providers and enterprises choose datamena because it provides a growing ecosystem of partners that enables them to meet, connect and do business to accelerate growth in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

datamena provides customer access to critical digital infrastructure and partners within a simple and seamless ecosystem to allow them to benefit from global cloud and content hubs by providing a seamless and high-performance data centre, connectivity and interconnectivity solutions dedicated to enabling local and global digital transformation and we’re only just getting started. The simple, secure and open ecosystem has been awarded ‘Best Internet Exchange Innovation’ at the 15th edition of the prestigious Global Carrier Awards 2019, which took place in London, United Kingdom.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX, pronounced DEE-KICKS [dˈi:-kˈɪks], is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs). Founded in 1995, the company is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025. DE-CIX offers its interconnection services in 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. Today, accessible from data centers in over 600 cities world-wide, DE-CIX interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services. DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world, with a data volume of over 45 Exabytes per year (as of 2024) and close to 1100 connected networks. Close to 250 colleagues from over 35 different nations form the foundation of the DE-CIX success story in Germany and around the world. Since the beginning of the commercial Internet, DE-CIX has had a decisive influence – in a range of leading global bodies, such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) – on co-defining guiding principles for the Internet of the present and the future. As the operator of critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX bears a great responsibility for the seamless, fast, and secure data exchange between people, enterprises, and organizations at its locations around the globe.

Further information at www.de-cix.net