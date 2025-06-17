Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA’s Green Charger initiative has witnessed a 23.6% increase in electric vehicle (EV) charging use at the end of Q1 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Since the programme’s inception in 2015, DEWA has provided more than 39,159 MWh of electricity for EV charging across Dubai, powering a cumulative EV distance of 195 million kilometres.

“We support the transition towards green mobility and net zero by reducing the carbon footprint in the transport sector, enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai in the electric vehicle sector, in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030,” said Al Tayer.

Since 2015, Dubai has seen a significant increase in EV adoption, with numbers rising to more than 39,000 by the end of Q1 2025, with 5.41% increase compared to Q1 2024. This growth has greatly advanced the emirate’s plans to shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transport. The number of EV owners registered under DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative has expanded from just 14 in 2015 to 20,903 by the end of the end of Q1 2025. Dubai’s EV charging infrastructure now includes over 1,100 charging points across DEWA’s network and licensed charge point operators (CPOs).

EVs are witnessing an increase in demand in the UAE. In a comprehensive survey conducted by global company Toluna, it was found that 73% of the UAE population prefers to buy EVs.

EV Green Charger Stations are available around the clock at key locations across Dubai. Customers can easily find charging station locations through DEWA’s website (https://www.dewa.gov.ae), smart app and 14 other digital platforms. DEWA offers four types of chargers: ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box.

DEWA enables customers to create an EV account through its website, smart app or interactive voice response (IVR) system at its Customer Care Centre. Once a customer registers their vehicle with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, DEWA creates an EV Green Charger account, giving them access to its stations where they can charge their vehicles within an hour. Unregistered EV users can also use DEWA EV Green Chargers by using the guest mode feature.