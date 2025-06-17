Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to enriching the everyday financial experiences of its users, Thawani has announced the launch of Thawani Store—a newly integrated feature within the Thawani app. To mark this milestone, the company has entered a strategic partnership with the leading financing provider, National Finance to offer seamless and swift device financing solutions and Adhwa Al Billa Technology (ABT) to supply mobile and electronic devices. In its initial phase, the collaborative initiative enables customers to purchase mobile phones of their choice, with laptops and a wider range of electronic devices soon to be available through the Thawani Store.

Representing a strategic advancement in the company’s digital ecosystem, Thawani Store reflects the brand’s ongoing mission to deliver innovative, user-centric solutions that transcend conventional payment services. This feature grants users’ access to a curated selection of electronic products from a single vendor through a unified interface that ensures seamless purchases and timely delivery. The service also enables customers to choose between full upfront payment or a flexible microfinancing through National Finance Company’s plan, thereby enhancing affordability and convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani, stated: “At Thawani, we are constantly reimagining how technology can simplify lives and elevate consumer choice. More than a retail feature, the Thawani Store is a step towards embedding commerce within digital finance, where convenience, transparency, and control converge. By integrating shopping and financing within a single digital touchpoint, we are empowering users with the freedom to shop on their terms while keeping their financial well-being at the core. This launch reinforces our long-term strategy of integrating value-added services into our ecosystem, broadening our platform’s utility while driving deeper engagement across Oman’s evolving digital economy.”

With a strategic focus on partnering with entities that mirror its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-centricity, Thawani has joined forces with industry leaders and Adhwa Al Billa to power the Thawani Store experience. Adhwa Al Billa ensures product authenticity, consistent availability, and timely fulfilment, while National Finance facilitates structured installment plans over one- and two-year tenures, enabling customers to make high-value purchases with ease and confidence, without the constraints of traditional credit mechanisms. Through this collaboration with National Finance, a leading name in consumer finance, the Thawani Store delivers a fully digital, 24/7 shopping experience that is both accessible and affordable. Together, these collaborations exemplify Thawani’s ecosystem-driven approach, seamlessly integrating retail and finance to deliver a unified, value-enhancing digital journey.

Tariq Al Farsi, CEO of National Finance, commented, “At National Finance, our priority has always been to enable greater financial access and flexibility for our customers through smart, sustainable financing solutions. Our collaboration with Thawani on the Thawani Store underscores our shared vision of democratizing digital finance and simplifying everyday purchases. By offering seamless installment plans within the app, we are contributing to a smooth shopping experience that meets the needs of today’s digitally savvy consumers.”

Faris Al Juma, CEO of Adhwa Al Billa Technology LLC, stated, “We are proud to partner with Thawani in bringing this innovative digital retail experience to life. Our role is to ensure that customers enjoy reliable access to high-quality electronic products, delivered with speed and care. This collaboration aligns with our mission to be at the forefront of digital commerce in Oman by combining operational excellence with forward-thinking partnerships that truly enhance the customer journey.”

The introduction of the Thawani Store marks a significant milestone in the company’s broader strategy to expand its suite of integrated services within its digital infrastructure. As Thawani continues to evolve into a holistic, multi-vertical fintech platform, this latest offer reinforces its long-term commitment to scalable, user-centric innovations that meet the demands of an increasingly connected and convenience-oriented consumer landscape.