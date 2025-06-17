MENA – Prop-AI, the AI-powered platform revolutionizing how people discover, evaluate, and purchase real estate, has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round, securing $1.5 million from a distinguished group of regional and global investors.

The funding round was led by Plus VC, the most active VC in the MENA region, with participation from leading venture capital firms Joa Capital, Select Ventures, Oraseya Capital, and Plug & Play, alongside strategic angel investors and family offices from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dubai, Prop-AI is at the forefront of a new wave of PropTech innovation. Its platform automates and enhances property search, evaluation and presentation, harnessing advanced AI and machine learning to help everybody, from first-time buyers to institutional investors, make confident decisions in complex and fast-paced markets.

“Our mission is to build the ‘Bloomberg of Real Estate’” said Ranime El-Skaff, CEO of Prop-AI. “Real estate is the world’s largest asset class, yet remains one of the least digitized and data-driven. At Prop-AI, we are truly transforming how real estate investment decisions are made, not just for the region, but globally”

“We are grateful for the trust placed in us by an exceptional group of regional and international investors. Their belief in our vision and their strategic support are not only a validation of the work we have done so far, but also a powerful motivation as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in real estate through AI. This funding milestone enables us to accelerate our vision of empowering individuals, institutions, and even autonomous AI systems to invest in real estate with confidence, backed by the most comprehensive data and insights available”

Prop-AI has more than tripled its revenue in Q1 2025 and it was recently awarded the prestigious AI Seal of Excellence from the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, the first PropTech to earn the distinction, recognizing its contribution to the UAE’s broader vision of becoming a global AI innovation hub.

The new capital will enable Prop-AI to expand its regional data integration, continue developing its tech and AI capabilities and forge key partnerships with real estate developers, brokerages, and financial institutions across the MENA region and beyond. The funding announcement comes as Prop-AI rolls out a revamped UI/UX and powerful new features, including an interactive investor map pulling in all key data for investors and owners, making it easier to navigate the complex real estate landscape intuitively and backed with data.

Hasan Haider, Managing Partner at +VC, said: "Prop-AI is at the forefront of PropTech, blending cutting-edge AI with strong market insight. The team’s vision, product execution, and market timing are impressive. As real estate becomes increasingly digital and data-driven, Prop-AI is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent PropTech solutions across the Middle East and beyond. We’re proud to support Ranime, Christian and the team as they scale their platform and bring greater transparency to the real estate industry.”

Julien Plouzeau, Senior Partner at Oraseya Capital, said: “We believe Prop-AI is solving a huge pain point in real estate by giving people the tools to understand the market as investors, not just buyers. We're excited to support their mission of bringing greater intelligence and accessibility to the sector. Their technology has the potential to reshape how decisions are made across the entire real estate value chain.”

“This funding marks a key milestone in our journey to build the most trusted AI infrastructure for real estate,” said Christian Kunz, Co-founder of Prop-AI. “We're focused on the launch of our highly-anticipated Prop-AI Business platform and APIs for real estate professionals, and introducing the region’s most advanced Agentic AI for Real Estate, within the coming months. These innovations will make intelligent, data-driven, decision-making accessible to investors, real estate professionals, and eventually autonomous AI systems setting a new standard for real estate investing in the region and globally.”

Prop-AI is an AI-powered platform transforming the way people discover, evaluate, and invest in real estate. Built for both individuals and professionals, Prop-AI leverages real-time data, predictive analytics, and conversational AI to deliver actionable insights and investment-grade tools for the modern property market. Headquartered in Dubai, Prop-AI is on a mission to become the global standard for real estate intelligence and decision-making.

