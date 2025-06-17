Dubai UAE: In line with its commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise in the fields of social welfare and human rights, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) welcomed an official delegation from the Consulate General of the United States of America. The delegation included Ms. Sharon M.Cyr , Chief of American Citizen Services, and Mr. usama Naguib, Senior Specialist in Political and Economic Relations

The visit aimed to explore the Foundation’s programs and initiatives dedicated to victims of human trafficking and to discuss its future directions in care and rehabilitation. The delegation was received by HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, accompanied by Ms. Shams Al Muhairi, Director of Community Service and Awareness, Ms. Aisha Al Madfa, Head of Research and Studies, and Ms. Majd Al Nuaimi, Psychological Testing Specialist, along with several department heads and staff members.

The visit began with an official reception at the Foundation’s Executive Majlis, followed by a comprehensive presentation highlighting key psychological, social, and rehabilitation services, particularly those directed at victims of human trafficking. The tour also included a field visit to the Foundation’s facilities such as play therapy and relaxation rooms, as well as an overview of family counseling methodologies and legal support mechanisms provided to victims.

HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri emphasized that the visit reflects the Foundation’s approach to fostering partnerships with international stakeholders in the fields of women’s and children’s rights. She noted that knowledge exchange with strategic partners like the U.S. Consulate enhances the efficiency of protection efforts and enriches the victim support ecosystem.

She stated: “At the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, we believe that protection starts with awareness and culminates in empowerment. We are deeply committed to designing programs aligned with global best practices, in cooperation with our local and international partners, to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for those who have endured trauma.”

The visit concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen future cooperation in areas such as training, capacity-building, and knowledge exchange, to support sustainable responses to human trafficking and advance long-term social justice.