Dubai : Indian street-food major Mumbai Spices opened officially in Dubai, launching a month-long `Biriyani & Chaat’ Festival to commemorate the 73rd India Republic Day on January 26, 2022. With this unique theme, the restaurant captures the essence of street food varieties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Mumbai Spices, specialized in offering a diverse range of Indian street foods at its multiple outlets across Bahrain and Qatar for more than a decade, is now foraying to the UAE after signing a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based Bronet Group.

Commenting on the restaurant launch, Mr. Abdul Rasheed Puthusseri, Founder of Mumbai Spices, said, “We are proud to officially begin our operations in the UAE on the eve of the 73rd India Republic Day. We are opening our first outlet in Karama, the heart of Dubai for the residents to walk-in and savor the delectable Indian street food. We have emerged as a popular culinary destination for Indian expatriates and non-expatriates alike in other Gulf countries and coming to the UAE with that tremendous value.”

“The vibrant design and ambience of the restaurant has been set to uphold the diverse cultures of India and a menu that houses over 10 varieties of Biryanis and countless varieties of Chaat dishes from all over India. Our humble effort is to bring you the authentic Mumbai experience where every flavor is carefully curated to take you through a stroll on the streets of Mumbai that makes any stranger feel at home,” he added.

Chef Harabilasha Panigrahi Gobind Chandra Panigrahi, Gobal Operations Director at Mumbai Spices, said, “We are `cooking up the delicious `Biriyani & Chaat’ fair for Indophiles and Indian expatriates of the UAE for a month starting from tomorrow. Biriyani and Chaat lovers can savor the dishes prepared by our passionate expert chefs for a month.”

“Biriyani and Chaat were two culinary genres in India that has been elevated to universal recipes over the decades and enjoyed by a global audience across the world. We thought that these two dishes could be the defining symbols of India on the Republic Day,” he added.

Mr. Shadh Haris, Managing Director of Mumbai Spices, said, “Dubai, being a cosmopolitan hub with a multinational audience with ardent affinity to Indian foods, Chaat and Biriyani certainly are the right dishes to mark the Indian Republic Day. Our endeavor is to serve them the diversity of Indian street foods in the most authentic way.”

Saheer KP, Director of Mumbai Spices, said, “The restaurant will evoke the experience of casual eating out on the roads of Mumbai. Considering the increasing affinity for our menu, we believe Republic Day presents us an ideal opportunity to celebrate. Mumbai Spices is also poised to grow and expand beyond the GCC now, taking its diverse menu to global markets.”

Food-lovers will be able to avail 50 percent discount on the special menu for the Biryani & Chaat Festival until February 25, 2022.

About Mumbai Spices

Mumbai Spices is an Indian street food brand that was founded in 2010 with 11 outlets spread across Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE. The diverse culture of Indian street food from every state of India has been carefully picked and wrapped into one menu bringing the ultimate Indian experience to the GCC. The brand wishes to expand globally further in the coming years. The restaurant is located at Shop no.1, Umm Hurrair Building, Al Doha St., Behind Bank of Baroda, Al Karama.

