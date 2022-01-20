Bangkok : Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 528 hotels and resorts in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, is pleased to announce the signing of an upcoming addition to its portfolio in Qatar. NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club is slated to open in mid-2022 and will be the first NH Collection property globally with a beach club.

The hotel is currently in the later stages of development and is located in the Ras Abu Abboud area along Doha’s eastern coast, midway between the city centre and Hamad International Airport. The previous Oasis Hotel, from where the new property takes its name, was in the same location and was Doha’s first ever hotel when it opened in the 1950’s. The hotel has a rich history and was a prominent destination for local Qataris, residents and state visitors, with many celebrations and official events having taken place there.

The fully redeveloped hotel will have a total of 300 guest rooms, across a mix of Superior and Deluxe Rooms and over 50 suites, all with a design blending modern and classical elegance. The suites will include six 156 square metre Emiri Suites, a 193 square metre Presidential Suite and an impressive Royal Duplex Suite, offering 332 square metres of luxurious space. The F&B offering will be very strong, with six restaurants and bars, including two specialty restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Additional facilities will include both male and female spas and gyms, a large ballroom totalling 1,200 square metres and divisible by two, and a mezzanine level with additional meeting rooms, a business centre and supporting conference space. The new hotel will also have a beach club with a swimming pool set amidst gardens and padel tennis courts, plus substantial parking.

This will be the first NH Collection to launch outside of the brand’s traditional areas of operation in Europe and America. NH Collection hotels are conceived for discerning travellers, whether for business or pleasure, who are looking for strategic locations in core international destinations. The brand blends thoughtful attention to detail, outstanding services, premium innovative products, state-of-the-art technology and genuine local gastronomy.

The new property is owned by members of the Darwish Family, a notable household in Qatar, who operate in various trading sectors.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels commented, “We are pleased to announce this upcoming addition to our portfolio in Qatar. Minor Hotels already has a strong presence in the country across multiple brands and we are excited to be partnering with the Darwish Family to add this NH Collection hotel and beach club into the mix, bringing an alternative offering to our customers. 2022 will be one of the most important years in Qatar’s history, with all eyes on the country for the FIFA World Cup, and we are delighted to be launching another great property in Doha at such an exciting time.”

Mr. Darwish expressed his delight to be cooperating with Minor International to operate the new NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club, after selecting the group for their vast expertise in managing five star hotels around the world, combined with the hospitality requirements of the Middle East, the Far East and Europe, and the family are looking forward to what the hotel will bring to hospitality and tourism in Qatar.

Minor Hotels currently has five properties in operation in Qatar across its Anantara, Tivoli and Oaks brands, in addition to an Anantara and an NH Collection in the pipeline to launch in 2022.

