Dubai, U.A.E: Hosted in partnership with Dubai Cares, the ‘Best Practices in Education’ programme is taking place on Saturdays throughout February and March at the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The education and training initiative has been launched by Alison Burrow, Head of Education and Early Childhood Studies at Middlesex University Dubai, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Each fascinating discussion will be led by the British higher education institution’s faculty members who specialise in a range of different academic disciplines.

Addressing numerous useful and practical topics that are relevant to both parents and educators, the diverse and inspirational programme will place particular emphasis on how attendees can celebrate and cultivate the talents of every child; instill a love of learning in each student; teach our future leaders to show empathy, tolerance and cultural sensitivity; and how to promote and practice the SDG’s in education environments.

The next session in the series will take place on 19 February and feature Stephen King, Lecturer in Media at Middlesex University Dubai, who will examine the integration of UN Sustainable Development Goals within multiple pre-existing higher education programmes. Following this, further faculty members from the University will explore sustainability and inclusive education from a variety of perspectives, including Philip Anderson, Lecturer in Education, who will take attendees on a journey through encouraging creativity in the classroom on 26 February in alignment with SDG 4.

Having written and integrated professional learning programmes across the MENA region and in the state of New York, Alison Burrows is currently studying for her Doctor of Education in Education Technology at Johns Hopkins University.

She said: “As educators, my colleagues and I believe that access to quality, world-class education is the key to empowering the next generation and changing the world for the better. It’s my pleasure to speak at Expo 2020 Dubai, and I hope every attendee comes away from each session in our series feeling empowered and prepared with the tools they need to create more inclusive and nurturing classroom and home environments. My talk is relevant to anyone teaching ages five and up, and in it I will cover neuro and cognitive sciences in a way that can be easily understood and applied in classroom practice.”

Due to social distancing regulations at the Dubai Cares Pavilion, only 30 in-person places are available per session. To secure your place or for more information about the Best Practices in Education series, please visit https://www.mdx.ac.ae/dubai-cares-speaker-series.

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 3,800 students studying from more than 118 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021. This is the first time an international university in Dubai is offering a multi-site campus experience across both of the emirate’s international higher educational hubs. DKP and DIAC were set up in 2003 and 2007 respectively for international institutions that promote learning. Middlesex University Dubai students, therefore, have the opportunity to participate in a much wider student community.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.

