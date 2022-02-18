ABU DHABI- The 2022 Qudwa-PISA Global Competence Forum will take place tomorrow at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme of "Preparing students to live in an interconnected world".

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will convene teachers, international policy experts, and decision-makers from around the world to inspire knowledge-sharing and discussions that promote global competence as an essential skillset for the 21st century.

Organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court (CPC) of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Bussola Institute, the Qudwa-PISA Global Competence Forum will feature accomplished and renowned international guest speakers, including 14 professionals and experts, who will share key future insights, information, and expertise. The agenda is designed with the view to explore the adaptation of global competence for the classroom and its wider implications for society.

The OECD will also launch a new PISA report on teaching for global competence in various contexts.

"Qudwa is an important part of the UAE's forward-thinking, multicultural educational environment, and positions the UAE as a global leader in education as it focuses on advancing global competence skills and practices in the classroom, which aligns with the goals of Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’. Developing global competence is a lifelong journey and it’s a process that education can shape. As the global community strives to accelerate professional development, encourage knowledge-sharing, and scale innovation, creativity, and collaboration to greater heights, the Qudwa-PISA Global Competence Forum is set to spearhead these efforts once more," said Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Director of Education Affairs Office, Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

"The stellar line-up of speakers from the UAE and abroad will reiterate the importance of promoting global competence, which was reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it brought to the forefront how learning can support coping with uncertainty through the way we understand societies and the way we are connected, helping to enhance and improve education systems around the world, and allowing countries to learn from each other," he added.

The agenda includes sessions that are aimed at helping teachers in the UAE grow professionally, work together, and prepare their students for a dynamic and diverse world.

The speakers will address forum attendees throughout the day, with each participating across several scheduled sessions. Highlights from the agenda include a number of speakers from the UAE and abroad, as well as Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for Education and Skills.

"A big part of global competence is about understanding how nations and cultures intertwine and overlap, as well as how they differ and sometimes clash," said Schleicher. "And ultimately, it’s about understanding that in a global society, everyone’s fate is linked to everyone else’s, no matter what the context. Bringing together so many different perspectives and backgrounds in one place at a forum like this is a perfect way to start that conversation."

For his part, John Dennehy, Secretary-General, Bussola Institute, said, "The conversations around global competence need to be aligned more effectively than ever, as we become increasingly interconnected. To ensure the forum achieves the impacts we envisage, a major part of our planning was to bring together an impressive selection of expert speakers from the UAE and across the globe. With their participation, global competence education will undoubtedly break new barriers and transcend industries, positioning all of us to benefit from the advantages this skill presents." Held biennially, Qudwa is supported strategically by a number of partners, including the Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority of Dubai, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

To attend the forum sessions virtually, please visit www.qudwa.com.

