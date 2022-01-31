PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: MEEZA, Qatar’s pioneering managed IT services and solutions provider, today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.
As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.
A further recognition of MEEZA’s capabilities, this acknowledgment comes just six months after the company was awarded four Gold Certifications by Microsoft – for its Cloud Platform, Application Development, Application Integration and Data Centre offerings – thereby achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status.
Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Ahmad Abdulla Al-Muslemani, CEO of MEEZA, said: “we are very proud of achieving this milestone, Earning Advanced specialisation in Microsoft Azure Migration emphasizes MEEZA’s continuous pursuit of world-class services for the many clients who put their trust in MEEZA.”
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added: “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. MEEZA clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”
