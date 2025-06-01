Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Mobility, in partnership with Egyptian National Railways (ENR), announces the inauguration of the new signaling Building at Zagazig Station, marking a major milestone in Egypt’s nationwide railway modernization efforts. This event comes as part of the directive from H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to accelerate the upgrade of railway signaling systems and enhance overall safety and efficiency across the country’s rail network.

The launch includes the main signaling building at Zagazig Station and the commissioning of three additional automatic signaling sections between Zagazig and Menia El Qamh, Zagazig and El Shabanat, and Zagazig and Hehia —covering a total of 36 kilometers. Also commissioned are 17 level crossings, 87 point machines, 144 signals, and 202 track circuits. These upgrades are part of the larger modernization of the Zagazig–Ismailia/Port Said line and the Abu Kabir branch, implemented by Siemens Mobility using advanced Electronic Interlocking Systems (EIS) certified to the highest international safety level, SIL-4.

This modernization initiative aims to replace the outdated mechanical signaling with a cutting-edge electronic system, ensuring real-time train monitoring, increased daily train frequency, and enhanced operational safety. Additionally, the system introduces automated level crossing gates and integrated control mechanisms to reduce human error and prevent accidents, while allowing train drivers to communicate with central control from any signal in emergency situations.

Commenting on the inauguration, Lieutenant General Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, stated:

"Modernizing Egypt’s railway signaling systems is critical for improving safety, increasing operational efficiency, and supporting the nation’s development goals. The advancements at Zagazig Station represent a significant step in our efforts to transform the railway network with the help of global expertise and world-class technology."

Tarek Aly, CEO of Siemens Mobility Egypt, commented: "The commissioning of the Zagazig Station signaling building marks another important step in our long-term partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Egyptian National Railways. At Siemens Mobility, we are proud to support Egypt’s vision of a safer, more advanced, and digitally connected rail network. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions that not only elevate operational performance but also contribute to the country’s broader development goals."

Siemens Mobility remains fully committed to supporting Egypt’s transport vision through advanced engineering solutions and localized know-how. The full project spans 21 main buildings, 19 secondary towers, and 84 level crossings—demonstrating a comprehensive approach to enhancing Egypt’s railway infrastructure.

